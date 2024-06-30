Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Slide & Splash Summer Party
Photograph: Slide & Splash Summer Party
  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended

Slide & Splash Summer Party

Jenny Leung
Written by Jenny Leung
Advertising

Time Out says

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's harbourfront development, the Development Bureau and the Harbourfront Commission have joined hands to host a series of free events for the public to enjoy this June. For three weekends from June 15, a themed mobile truck will visit different promenades in the city, sharing info about our harbourfront development and offering mini-games with prizes like free ice cream, cookies, or a small gift. Then, on the weekend of June 29 to 30, the Water Sports and Recreation Precinct in Wan Chai will host a Slide & Splash Summer Party with various water activities like slides, kayaks, and giant inflatables.

Unfortunately, the summer party is now fully booked. But with the upcoming opening of a new water activity centre – run by the Hong Kong Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions – in Wan Chai, folks can look forward to plenty more ways to engage in innovative programmes that will showcase our vibrant, diversified harbourfront.

Details

Address
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.