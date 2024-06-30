To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's harbourfront development, the Development Bureau and the Harbourfront Commission have joined hands to host a series of free events for the public to enjoy this June. For three weekends from June 15, a themed mobile truck will visit different promenades in the city, sharing info about our harbourfront development and offering mini-games with prizes like free ice cream, cookies, or a small gift. Then, on the weekend of June 29 to 30, the Water Sports and Recreation Precinct in Wan Chai will host a Slide & Splash Summer Party with various water activities like slides, kayaks, and giant inflatables.

Unfortunately, the summer party is now fully booked. But with the upcoming opening of a new water activity centre – run by the Hong Kong Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions – in Wan Chai, folks can look forward to plenty more ways to engage in innovative programmes that will showcase our vibrant, diversified harbourfront.