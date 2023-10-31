Time Out says

From now to October 31, The Mills transforms into SmileyWorld, featuring eight giant smiling faces scattered throughout the venue, releasing positive energy in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival and in support of World Smile Day and World Mental Health Day in October. The Mills invites visitors to explore the space to discover smiley faces embracing different emotions, whether they're found squeezed between staircases or placed high up on beams. Don't miss the four-meter smiling face on the rooftop, doubling up as a huge smiley 'moon' during this festive time.

Visitors who are NF Touch members can also redeem a limited-edition SmileyWorld stress ball on the rewards page on the mobile app, while non-members can redeem the gift upon a single purchase of $300 or more at The Mills.