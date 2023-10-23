Hong Kong
Snoopy's Outdoor Adventure pop-up store

  • Things to do
  • Langham Place, Mong Kok
  • Recommended
This autumn, Snoopy and his friends are dressed up in camping gear, ready to embark on an outdoor adventure journey at Langham Place. From now until October 23, Langham Place presents the Snoopy Outdoor Adventure, where a three-meter giant inflatable glowing Snoopy and Woodstock will lead you on a day-and-night exploration under the full moon. Visit the forest campsite, engage in various adventure activities, and enjoy the fun of glamping. An exclusive pop-up store is also available offering a range of limited-edition Snoopy camping merchandise and Snoopy-themed desserts.

Details

Event website:
www.langhamplace.com.hk/
Address:
Langham Place
8 Argyle St
Mong Kok
Hong Kong

Dates and times

