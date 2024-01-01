Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Snowy Secret Garden at Metroplaza

  • Things to do
  • Metroplaza, Kwai Chung
  • Recommended
Metroplaza Christmas 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Metroplaza
Advertising

Time Out says

From now to January 1, 2024, Metroplaza is transforming into a 'Snowy Secret Garden', where visitors can glide on ice amid falling snowflakes. Incorporating eco-friendly technology, the skating rink is enhanced with lighting and sound systems to provide a multi-sensory entertainment experience. During this period, The Point members can redeem a double pass for a 45-minute self-skating session by accumulating 3,000 points or making a same-day electronic currency purchase of $500. Basic equipment will be available for both adults and children, and children aged four and above are welcome to participate. In addition to the outdoor snow skating, Metroplaza will feature a seven-meter-tall giant Christmas tree, meet-and-greet sessions with Santa Claus, and a Christmas market in December.

Details

Event website:
www.metroplaza.com.hk/
Address:
Metroplaza
223 Hing Fong Rd, Kwai Chung
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.