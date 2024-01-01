Snowy Secret Garden at Metroplaza

Time Out says

From now to January 1, 2024, Metroplaza is transforming into a 'Snowy Secret Garden', where visitors can glide on ice amid falling snowflakes. Incorporating eco-friendly technology, the skating rink is enhanced with lighting and sound systems to provide a multi-sensory entertainment experience. During this period, The Point members can redeem a double pass for a 45-minute self-skating session by accumulating 3,000 points or making a same-day electronic currency purchase of $500. Basic equipment will be available for both adults and children, and children aged four and above are welcome to participate. In addition to the outdoor snow skating, Metroplaza will feature a seven-meter-tall giant Christmas tree, meet-and-greet sessions with Santa Claus, and a Christmas market in December.