The popular Songkran HK returns in celebration of the Thai New Year! A Thai-style market will take place at D2 Place from April 4 to 8 (12nn-9pm) to offer everything from delicious Thai food to relaxing Thai massages, while the epic water fights will take to the (Cheung Yee) streets in Lai Chi Kok on April 6 at the carnival, where there will also be live music, Muay Thai demonstrations, cultural performances, and a Day & Night Market.