Hong Kong
Songkran HK 2024

  • Things to do, Festivals
  • D2 Place, Cheung Sha Wan
  • Recommended
Songkran HK 2023
Photograph: Facebook/songkranhk
Armour up with your most trusted water guns and waterproof jacket

The popular Songkran HK returns in celebration of the Thai New Year! A Thai-style market will take place at D2 Place from April 4 to 8 (12nn-9pm) to offer everything from delicious Thai food to relaxing Thai massages, while the epic water fights will take to the (Cheung Yee) streets in Lai Chi Kok on April 6 at the carnival, where there will also be live music, Muay Thai demonstrations, cultural performances, and a Day & Night Market.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

D2 Place
9 Cheung Yee Street
Lai Chi Kok
Hong Kong
