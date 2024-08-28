Tai Kwun has dedicated their summer show to the life and works of Hong Kong’s most well-known song-writing talents: Joseph Koo and James Wong. Cantopop is absolutely a cultural phenomenon that has greatly contributed to the popularity and rise of Hong Kong, and this exhibition charts the history of this music genre from the 70s through to the late 90s and the earliest years of the new century.

During this period, the prolific duo of Koo and Wong co-created 236 songs, but Soundtrack of Our Lives focuses on eight of their most memorable tracks which have touched the hearts of Hongkongers and Chinese people living abroad. Each of these songs is represented by painstakingly detailed sets, such as the Mido Cafe in the past, a living room from the 70s, a teenager’s room from the late 90s, an old-school audio-visual repair shop, a recreation of Koo and Wong’s respective offices, and many more. For Hongkongers who have lived through these transformative decades, expect to be hit with the biggest blast of nostalgia.

Since this exhibition focuses on music, visitors are encouraged to linger in the individual spaces and immerse themselves in the soundscapes. Feel free to sit in the chairs and couches and take your time delving into the melodies, sounds, lyrics, and themes that made up Hong Kong’s radio waves for decades. Look (or listen) out for Easter eggs such as famous commercial jingles, snippets of songs, and other visual cues that define their eras.

To complement this stunning show, Tai Kwun will also be running several periphery events such as lunchtime discussion sessions with prominent composers and lyricists; conversations with guests such as veteran singer Frances Yip and TV producer Robert Chua; and screenings of films which featured songs by Koo and Wong, such as Pai Niang Niang, A Terra-Cotta Warrior, The Swordsman, and A Better Tomorrow.