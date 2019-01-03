Spark 2021

British Council’s festival of creativity Spark returns for a four-day festival that celebrates connections and inclusion in our communities, while offering a platform for cultural exchange between Hong Kong and the UK across arts, education and the English language. This year, the event will take place online from October 20 to 23, offering various interactive experiences, inspiring performances, and stimulating talks in over 30 events by 50 major creative and education partners from the UK and Hong Kong. All Spark events are free but some require registration. Click here to find out more.