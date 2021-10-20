SPARK: The Science and Art of Creativity

An exciting new festival that combines the worlds of arts, sciences and education at Tai Kwun

Look forward to a brand new festival in Hong Kong as The British Council launches Spark, a three-day festival that celebrates creativity across the arts, sciences and education. See Tai Kwun transform into various interactive experiences, provocative performances, stimulating talks in over 30 events by 50 major creative and education partners from the UK and Hong Kong. Look forward performances that blend biological research with a live piano recital, dystopian sci-fi thriller via AR and VR that features over 18 billion possible narrative combinations – think Black Mirror: Bandersnatch – and a catchy musical about Stem education with the score written by Amy Wadge (who co-wrote Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud).