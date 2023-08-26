Time Out says

In honour of International Dog Day on August 26, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is holding a dog adoption event to connect rescue dogs with their forever homes. All three of SPCA’s adoption centres across Hong Kong have reached full capacity, yet the adoption rates of pups have been steadily declining, and there are now over 100 dogs who eagerly await loving families.

In order to encourage more adopters, the SPCA will be presenting eligible rescue pups and mongrels from their adoption centres that are ready for adoption. From 2pm to 5pm on August 26, visitors can drop into SPCA’s Wan Chai centre to meet and play with all the pooches who are still waiting every day to find their hoomans – and hopefully go home with a new-found canine companion.