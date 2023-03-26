Time Out says

To celebrate their 102nd anniversary, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ (SPCA) returns with the annual fundraising Dogathon on March 26. Taking place at Art Park in the West Kowloon Cultural District, the event takes on the theme of ‘Sunshine Walk’ this year, welcoming all four-legged friends and their hoomans to join a meaningful charity walk and raise funds in support of homeless animals waiting for their forever homes.



Additionally, there will be plenty of Instagrammable installations for you and your pups to snap pictures in front of; a Pet X Handicraft Marketplace and the SPCA Charity Sales to shop for goodies; a Wishing and Lock Wall; educational talks from experts, and more.

Apply for the Dogathon for you and your canine pal, or team up with your family and friends and add more dogs with your party. Each successful applicant will receive a commemorative T-shirt and bandanna, while those who complete the walk will be awarded a medal and a personalised certificate. Participants who reach target donation amounts will get to take home special gifts such as calendars and online dog care courses. For teams who manage to raise the average amount of $1,000 per person, each teammate will receive an hour-long ride on SPCA’s pet-friendly harbour tour on the Star Ferry. Additionally, the top 10 donors of the Dogathon will get to take home other exclusive rewards.



Enrol before February 10 to enjoy a 10 percent discount. Head to SPCA’s website to find more details and to make your donations.