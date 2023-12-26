Time Out says

Experience the most adorable Christmas carnival for every furry pal in town! Open from December 16 to 26 at HarbourChill, Seaside Pet Chill Christmas Carnival by SPCA features over 40 stalls offering delectable cuisine, fine wines, and an array of treasures to bring home.

Explore the Tasty & Yummy Area and indulge in pizzas, tacos, British snacks, skewers, and more; then head over to the Tipsy Area for special cocktails and craft beer. Then, venture to the Festive Shopping area and Furry-tale Stalls where handicrafts, pet essentials, and exclusive SPCA merchandise await. There will also be dedicated areas with dog agility games so they can run around and burn up some of that energy. Last but not least, enjoy music performances by local singers and groups such as Zeno Koo, Mansonvibes, XiX, and more. Don't miss this chance to support homeless animals and embrace the festive spirit alongside your beloved furry companions!