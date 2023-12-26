Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

SPCA Seaside Pet Chill Christmas Carnival

  • Things to do
  • HarbourChill, Wan Chai
  • Recommended
SPCA Seaside Pet Chill Christmas Carnival
Photograph: Courtesy SPCA
Advertising

Time Out says

Experience the most adorable Christmas carnival for every furry pal in town! Open from December 16 to 26 at HarbourChill, Seaside Pet Chill Christmas Carnival by SPCA features over 40 stalls offering delectable cuisine, fine wines, and an array of treasures to bring home. 

Explore the Tasty & Yummy Area and indulge in pizzas, tacos, British snacks, skewers, and more; then head over to the Tipsy Area for special cocktails and craft beer. Then, venture to the Festive Shopping area and Furry-tale Stalls where handicrafts, pet essentials, and exclusive SPCA merchandise await. There will also be dedicated areas with dog agility games so they can run around and burn up some of that energy. Last but not least, enjoy music performances by local singers and groups such as Zeno Koo, Mansonvibes, XiX, and more. Don't miss this chance to support homeless animals and embrace the festive spirit alongside your beloved furry companions!

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
christmascarnival.spca.org.hk/
Address:
HarbourChill
Wan Chai Temporary Promenade
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.