Spooky Halloween Skating Party at Discovery Bay Ice Rink

From October 29 to 31, the Discovery Bay Ice Rink invites all to put on their best Halloween outfits and celebrate the spookiest day of the year together! Enter the best dressed competition by sharing a photo of you in your Halloween costume before the clock strikes midnight (12am) on October 31,) on Facebook or Instagram with #dbirhalloween2021 and follow DB Ice Rink’s official Facebook and Instagram page. The winner will receive a three-month pass for a public skating session with a gift pack from Green Common. You can also visit on October 30 and skate among other ‘ghosts’ at the spooky glow party, where there will be water-based glow paint for guests to paint on their face or body. Staff members at the ice rink will also dress up in Halloween costumes, ready to give out candies to trick-or-treaters.

As an extra special treat, all skaters will receive a bottle of Pocari Sweat ion water (350 ml), a piece of Oatchi (oat-based mochi frozen dessert) and a voucher for OmniPork Luncheon from Green Common (available while stocks last).