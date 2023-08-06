Time Out says

The annual Sport For All Day is back. This year, the public will have free access to public recreation and sports facilities on August 6 across all 18 districts in Hong Kong. Members of the public can make bookings via the Leisure Link booking counters at LCSD venues or book online on July 31 from 7am onwards. From badminton courts and basketball courts to indoor climbing, take your pick of sports to exercise for free!

On the day, there will also be a series of free sports and recreation programmes offered at designated LCSD venues. Coupons for these free activities are now being distributed at LCSD District Leisure Services Offices and designated venues in the 18 districts. A small portion of coupons will be reserved for walk-in participants on the event day on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you didn't manage to bag a coupon, be sure to arrive early.