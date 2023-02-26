Hong Kong
Stamped with Love

  • Things to do
  • K11 Musea, Tsim Sha Tsui
K11 Musea, Valentine's Day 2023
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea
Fall in love all over again this Valentine’s Day with K11 Musea's Stamped with love activation. From February 8 to 26, Klub 11 members can each redeem a special V-Day postcard at the Koncierge and make their way to seven checkpoints around K11 Musea to collect stamps and receive a series of shopping offers. Once you have collected at least six stamps, head to Kunsthalle (6/F) to get your hands on an e-voucher for a complimentary drink and write down your personal message on the postcard. K11 Musea will then help deliver the romantic message to your special someone. Those who sign up for a Klub 11 membership during this period will also receive a V-Day postcard. On February 11 and 14, all Klub 11 members will be given a complimentary rose to take home or gift to a special someone! 

Details

Address:
K11 Musea
18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

