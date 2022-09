Time Out says

The Hong Kong Marathon sees 22,500 runners take on the ultimate challenge of 42km along our iconic harbourfront and through Kowloon, finishing in Victoria Park. If you’re not up for the full mara’, there’s a half, a 10km, a 3km wheelchair race, a 2.2km Youth Dash and a 1km Family Run in Tamar Park. It’s a bit of a way off, but you’ll need a good few months to train for such a humungous challenge. Registration opens September 12.