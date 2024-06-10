Hong Kong
Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships 2024

  • Things to do, Festivals
  • Stanley Main Beach, Stanley
  • Recommended
Dragon Boat Festival
Photograph: AFP/Dale De La Rey
Time Out says

The iconic Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships is back! Returning to Stanley Main Beach on June 10, this year's event will feature over 150 teams with more than 5,500 paddlers from Hong Kong and abroad.

To get Hongkongers amped up for the event, a #PaddleTogether Parade Truck will be stationed along Haiphong Road in Tsim Sha Tsui for seven consecutive weekends from now until June 16. Inside the truck, visitors will be able to play the role of dragon boat drummer in a mini-game and receive a small gift in return.

More details about the upcoming dragon boat championships coming soon – so keep your eyes on this page!

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Dates and times

