Hong Kong
Stanley Plaza Christmas Market 2023: Chillmas by the Sea

  • Things to do, Markets and fairs
  • Stanley Plaza, Stanley
  • Recommended
Stanley Plaza Christmas Market 2023, Chillmas by the Sea
Photograph: Courtesy Stanley Plaza
Time Out says

Experience the magic of Christmas with a twist at Stanley Plaza's annual Christmas Market! From December 9 onwards for three consecutive weekends, Chillmas by the Sea is bringing the Australian summer vibes to the Southern Hemisphere, offering a unique celebration filled with festive cheer along the seaside of Stanley. With over 150 speciality stalls, game booths, and photo spots, there's something for everyone. Discover popular brands, Christmas-themed merchandise, artisanal crafts, tantalising cuisine, and a wide array of Australian Christmas gifts. The themed handicraft market in the atmospheric Atrium will also showcase products perfect for holiday souvenirs.

Free shuttle buses will be arranged between Admiralty and Shau Kei Wan to and from Stanley Plaza, as well as shuttle vessels connecting to Aberdeen Pier. Stay updated on transportation arrangements by following Stanley Plaza’s Facebook and Instagram.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.linkhk.com/en/shopCentre/splxc2
Address:
Stanley Plaza
23 Carmel Road, Stanley
Hong Kong

Dates and times

