Experience the magic of Christmas with a twist at Stanley Plaza's annual Christmas Market! From December 9 onwards for three consecutive weekends, Chillmas by the Sea is bringing the Australian summer vibes to the Southern Hemisphere, offering a unique celebration filled with festive cheer along the seaside of Stanley. With over 150 speciality stalls, game booths, and photo spots, there's something for everyone. Discover popular brands, Christmas-themed merchandise, artisanal crafts, tantalising cuisine, and a wide array of Australian Christmas gifts. The themed handicraft market in the atmospheric Atrium will also showcase products perfect for holiday souvenirs.

Free shuttle buses will be arranged between Admiralty and Shau Kei Wan to and from Stanley Plaza, as well as shuttle vessels connecting to Aberdeen Pier. Stay updated on transportation arrangements by following Stanley Plaza’s Facebook and Instagram.