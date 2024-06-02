Hong Kong
Timeout

Star Wars: The Power of the Dark Side

  • Things to do
  • Cityplaza, Taikoo Shing
  1. Star Wars: The Power of the Dark Side
    Photograph: Courtesy Cityplaza
    Previous
    /3
  2. Star Wars: The Power of the Dark Side
    Photograph: Courtesy Cityplaza
    Previous
    /3
  3. Star Wars: The Power of the Dark Side
    Photograph: Courtesy Cityplaza
    Previous
    /3
Feel the power of the dark side as Cityplaza and Hot Toys join forces to present Star Wars: The Power of the Dark Side. From now to June 2, immerse yourself in the iconic world of Star Wars and marvel at the huge 6.7-metre-tall Death Star; capture stunning photos at seven legendary scenes and photo spots; be among the first in the world to explore the Star Wars Collectible Figures Exhibition, and get your hands on over 120 brand-new and exclusive Star Wars collectibles at the Hot Toys pop-up store. There will also be a lucky draw offering visitors a chance to win exclusive Star Wars figures and memorabilia worth over $140,000.

Don't miss out on the exciting offers, where Cityplaza Live+ members who make a single electronic purchase of $800 or more can participate in 'Shop for Rewards' and receive a $50 Apita e-Voucher. Selected merchants will also have a variety of Star Wars products available, while Live+ members can earn an extra 5,000 points when purchasing designated items from the shops.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
Cityplaza
Centre Bridge, 2/F
Taikoo Shing
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

