Time Out says

The Hong Kong Retail Management Association has recently launched the Hong Kong Shopping Festival, where 150 brands will be offering giveaways and discounts worth a total of $1.5 billion, which include 1.3 million gifts to Hong Kong residents and tourists. As part of the festival’s happenings, Starbucks will be giving away 100,000 cups of coffee from July 14 to 20. In order to enter the giveaway, applicants will need to visit Starbucks HK’s Instagram by commenting on a promotional post during the giveaway period and sharing moments of themselves and friends enjoying Starbucks’ coffee. Stay tuned to Starbucks’ Instagram to find further info and details about the giveaway closer to the event.