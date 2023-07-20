Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Starbucks Hong Kong gives away 100,000 cups of coffee

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Hong Kong, Central
starbucks
Photograph: Courtesy Starbucks
Advertising

Time Out says

Find out how you can get your hands on their hot (or cold) brews

The Hong Kong Retail Management Association has recently launched the Hong Kong Shopping Festival, where 150 brands will be offering giveaways and discounts worth a total of $1.5 billion, which include 1.3 million gifts to Hong Kong residents and tourists. As part of the festival’s happenings, Starbucks will be giving away 100,000 cups of coffee from July 14 to 20. In order to enter the giveaway, applicants will need to visit Starbucks HK’s Instagram by commenting on a promotional post during the giveaway period and sharing moments of themselves and friends enjoying Starbucks’ coffee. Stay tuned to Starbucks’ Instagram to find further info and details about the giveaway closer to the event.

Details

Event website:
www.instagram.com/starbuckshk/
Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.