Stayfun x Kinder Egg Hunt Adventure @ Olympian City

From now to April 7, the Olympian City is inviting every little monkey to bounce, slide, and glide around as they search around the colourful 3,000-square-foot inflatable playground where a special egg is hidden. The first participant to find this egg each day during the promotion period will have the chance to win 88 Kinder Joy chocolate eggs! There will also be a Easter Egg Hunt Treasure game, where visitors can guess the number of Kinder Joy chocolate eggs stuffed inside a 1.5-metre Easter Egg installation for the chance to win the Kinder chocolates inside, as well as a Kinder Joy Claw Machine, which visitors can test their claw machine skills for just $2. Tickets for the event are now available via Klook. Each ticket allows entrance for 25 minutes at the inflatable playground and five tokens for the claw machines.