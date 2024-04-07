Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Stayfun x Kinder Egg Hunt Adventure @ Olympian City

  • Things to do
  • Olympian City, Tai Kok Tsui
Olympian City Easter 2024
Photograph: Courtesy Olympian City
Advertising

Time Out says

From now to April 7, the Olympian City is inviting every little monkey to bounce, slide, and glide around as they search around the colourful 3,000-square-foot inflatable playground where a special egg is hidden. The first participant to find this egg each day during the promotion period will have the chance to win 88 Kinder Joy chocolate eggs! There will also be a Easter Egg Hunt Treasure game, where visitors can guess the number of Kinder Joy chocolate eggs stuffed inside a 1.5-metre Easter Egg installation for the chance to win the Kinder chocolates inside, as well as a Kinder Joy Claw Machine, which visitors can test their claw machine skills for just $2. Tickets for the event are now available via Klook. Each ticket allows entrance for 25 minutes at the inflatable playground and five tokens for the claw machines.

Details

Address:
Olympian City
1 Hoi Wang Rd
Tai Kok Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.