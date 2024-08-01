Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Stayfun x Lego: Bricktopia at Citywalk
    Photograph: Courtesy Citywalk
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Stayfun x Lego: Bricktopia at Citywalk
    Photograph: Courtesy Citywalk
    PreviousNext
    /2
  • Things to do
  • Citywalk, Tsuen Wan

Stayfun x Lego: Bricktopia at Citywalk

Advertising

Time Out says

Prepare for blast off at Bricktopia – a massive indoor playground spanning over 4,000sq ft! From July 12 to September 1, Citywalk, Lego, and Stayfun are launching a cosmic adventure that's out of this world. Defy gravity in the zero-G zone, harness your laser skills to collect energy crystals, and channel your inner architect to build your own cosmic creations. Complete the missions and receive a personality assessment to discover your alien alter ego! Don't forget to also snag various Lego products, including special space-themed sets, at the on-site pop-up shop. Tickets are now available on Klook.

Details

Address
Citywalk
1 Yeung Uk Rd
Tsuen Wan
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.