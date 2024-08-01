Stayfun x Lego: Bricktopia at Citywalk

Prepare for blast off at Bricktopia – a massive indoor playground spanning over 4,000sq ft! From July 12 to September 1, Citywalk, Lego, and Stayfun are launching a cosmic adventure that's out of this world. Defy gravity in the zero-G zone, harness your laser skills to collect energy crystals, and channel your inner architect to build your own cosmic creations. Complete the missions and receive a personality assessment to discover your alien alter ego! Don't forget to also snag various Lego products, including special space-themed sets, at the on-site pop-up shop. Tickets are now available on Klook.