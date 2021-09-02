Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Summer at the Wheel

Things to do Hong Kong Observation Wheel , Central Until Sunday September 12 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Observation Wheel
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Observation Wheel
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Observation Wheel
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Observation Wheel
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Observation Wheel
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Observation Wheel
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Observation Wheel
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Observation Wheel

From now to September 12, Summer at the Wheel will give you an unforgettable experience loaded with colours, carnival games, and thrilling rides. Visitors will get to snap their way around the Selfie Park, which features 20 larger-than-life installations – we're talking psychedelic gorillas, Miami Flamingos, a disco Unicorn and huge dinosaurs – and try their hand at a variety of classic carnival games along with family-friendly rides. From bumper cars and bungee trampolines to inflatable slides and remote control boats, you won't want to sit this one out. Get your tickets now!

Details
Event website: https://hkow.hk/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Hong Kong Observation Wheel
Address: Central Harbourfront Event Space
Yiu Sing Street
Central
Hong Kong

Transport: MTR Hong Kong Station, Exit A2

Dates And Times
