Summer Celebration with Peppa Pig at Hong Kong Gold Coast

Prepare for a Hawaiian-style summer carnival at Hong Kong Gold Coast with Peppa Pig! Families can capture special memories by delightful Peppa Pig-themed photo spots, including a five-meter-tall inflatable Peppa, or head to the Aloha Party at the Gold Coast Piazza (August 8 and 22) featuring hula and ukulele performances and an exotic summer parade. To make the most out of your visit, check out the Peppa Pig x Gold Coast Hotel summer staycation package here.