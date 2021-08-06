Summer Celebration with Peppa Pig at Hong Kong Gold Coast
Time Out says
Prepare for a Hawaiian-style summer carnival at Hong Kong Gold Coast with Peppa Pig! Families can capture special memories by delightful Peppa Pig-themed photo spots, including a five-meter-tall inflatable Peppa, or head to the Aloha Party at the Gold Coast Piazza (August 8 and 22) featuring hula and ukulele performances and an exotic summer parade. To make the most out of your visit, check out the Peppa Pig x Gold Coast Hotel summer staycation package here.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.goldcoastpiazza.com.hk/en/
|Venue name:
|Hong Kong Gold Coast
|Address:
|
Tuen Mun
Hong Kong