Time Out says

Citygate Outlets and AI metaverse 'MetaGaia' have teamed up to present an exciting summer experience – Summer Exploration: Hello Kitty Seven Wonders in MetaGaia. This online-to-offline 'metatainment' adventure takes place through the dedicated 'MetaGaia' mobile app and features a virtual and real-world journey with Hello Kitty, where visitors can complete different missions and unlock rewards.

Visitors can also take pics at five different photo spots throughout the mall, including a six-meter-tall inflatable 'Ruler Hello Kitty' and an immersive 'Unicorn Castle' with multimedia light shows; meet Hello Kitty in brand-new looks at the 'Peridot Mine' pop-up store, 'Ruby Bakery', and 'Sapphire Boutique'; or enjoy a gourmet menu at Korean restaurant Banchan & Cook. What's more, CLUB CG members can redeem limited-edition premiums and e-vouchers upon spending a designated amount of spending and get their hands on weekly free Hello Kitty stickers.