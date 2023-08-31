Hong Kong
Timeout

Summer Exploration: Hello Kitty Seven Wonders in MetaGaia

  • Things to do
  • Citygate Outlets, Tung Chung
Citygate Outlets and AI metaverse 'MetaGaia' have teamed up to present an exciting summer experience – Summer Exploration: Hello Kitty Seven Wonders in MetaGaia. This online-to-offline 'metatainment' adventure takes place through the dedicated 'MetaGaia' mobile app and features a virtual and real-world journey with Hello Kitty, where visitors can complete different missions and unlock rewards. 

Visitors can also take pics at five different photo spots throughout the mall, including a six-meter-tall inflatable 'Ruler Hello Kitty' and an immersive 'Unicorn Castle' with multimedia light shows; meet Hello Kitty in brand-new looks at the 'Peridot Mine' pop-up store, 'Ruby Bakery', and 'Sapphire Boutique'; or enjoy a gourmet menu at Korean restaurant Banchan & Cook. What's more, CLUB CG members can redeem limited-edition premiums and e-vouchers upon spending a designated amount of spending and get their hands on weekly free Hello Kitty stickers.

Details

Event website:
www.citygateoutlets.com.hk/en/
Address:
Citygate Outlets
20 Tat Tung Road, Tung Chung
Hong Kong

