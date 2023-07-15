Hong Kong
Summer Festival

  • Things to do, Festivals
  • The Arca, Wong Chuk Hang
  1. Summer Festival
  2. Summer Festival
  3. Summer Festival
Time Out says

Enjoy a fun music festival and give back to the community

Non-profit Musicians Foundation presents a music festival and fundraising event, Summer Festival, on July 15. Enjoy captivating performance by Afro-reggae band General Achlin Achlino & the Captains, EDM artist CHANKA, Acoufunkture, Cantopop composer Adrian Fu, and more. The event is also showcasing wellness advocate Body.Nature.Mind with a soundbathing yoga session.

During the event, check out unique experiences and products, such as local band T-shirts and merch from Noise Origin, stalls featuring carina.illustrations, QQWonderlands, Happy Carey Travel Collection, as well as a sharing session by an IFBB pro bodybuilder and Kay Ross on personal growth. There’s also a silent auction that gives you a chance to win fantastic prizes, including a signed acoustic guitar Nowhere Boys, Clockenflap and 2024 Rugby Sevens tickets, a special goodie bag from renowned artist Sam Hui, dining vouchers, stays at the Arca and the Andara Resort & Villas in Phuket, and professional song recording or mixing experiences. 

All funds raised during the festival will go to ‘Girls Aloud’, an initiative that aims to empower girls aged nine to 15 through jazz improvisation. 

The festival will run from 3pm until midnight. Book now and enjoy an exclusive full day ticket price of $380. Walk-in tickets are priced at $480. Afternoon and evening passes are also available.

Advance Tickets

Full day pass $380; Afternoon pass (3pm-8pm) $200; Evening pass (8pm-12am) $200

Walk-in

Full day pass $480; Afternoon pass (3pm-8pm) $280; Evening pass (8pm-12am) $280

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Musicians Foundation

Details

Dates and times

