The Summer Forest Adventure at Noah’s Ark will definitely get your little monkeys excited with a bundle of fun-filled activities, workshops, games and challenges. Kids can take flight at the Little Pilot Training Centre and head into the Amazon Forest; ride on cute motorised animals and meet rare birds and reptiles; glide down giant rocket slides; explore the interactive E-Planet exhibition, and take part in many more educational nature-themed activities. They’ll have so much fun they won’t want to leave!