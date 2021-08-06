Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Summer Forest Adventure

Summer Forest Adventure

Things to do Noah's Ark Hong Kong , Islands District Until Sunday August 29 2021
Recommended
Noah's Ark Hong Kong
1/4
Photograph: Courtesy Noah's Ark Hong Kong
Noah's Ark Hong Kong
2/4
Photograph: Courtesy Noah's Ark Hong Kong
Noah's Ark Hong Kong
3/4
Photograph: Courtesy Noah's Ark Hong Kong
Noah's Ark Hong Kong
4/4
Photograph: Courtesy Noah's Ark Hong Kong

Time Out says

The Summer Forest Adventure at Noah’s Ark will definitely get your little monkeys excited with a bundle of fun-filled activities, workshops, games and challenges. Kids can take flight at the Little Pilot Training Centre and head into the Amazon Forest; ride on cute motorised animals and meet rare birds and reptiles; glide down giant rocket slides; explore the interactive E-Planet exhibition, and take part in many more educational nature-themed activities. They’ll have so much fun they won’t want to leave!

Details
Event website: https://www.noahsark.com.hk/eng/index.jsp
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Noah's Ark Hong Kong
Address: 33 Pak Yan Road
Ma Wan
Hong Kong

Transport: Ferry from Central Pier 2

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers