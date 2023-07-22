Time Out says

Enjoy a series of pet-friendly activities, including adoption dates, dog training tips, and handicraft workshops, all while supporting the SPCA and the great work they do on July 22 at the Cyberport Arcade.

Sign up for 'Socialisation For City Dogs By SPCA', where professional dog trainer Sunny Tang will share some useful dog training and practical tips; or get crafty with materials such as resin gel, glitter, and dried flowers at the 'Personalised Dog Tag & Coaster Workshop by Messy Jam'. Both events are followed by a dog-friendly brunch at Interval | Farmacy, inclusive of an appetiser, a main dish, and one drink, along with complimentary dog treats for your furry pal. Attendees will also receive complimentary goodie bags from Buddy Bites.