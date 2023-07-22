Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Summer Fun with the SPCA@Cyberport Arcade

  • Things to do
  • Cyberport, Pok Fu Lam
  • Recommended
  1. SPCA
    Photograph: Courtesy SPCA
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. SPCA
    Photograph: Courtesy SPCA
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Spend a meaningful weekend with your fur babies and meet rescued pups from the SPCA!

Enjoy a series of pet-friendly activities, including adoption dates, dog training tips, and handicraft workshops, all while supporting the SPCA and the great work they do on July 22 at the Cyberport Arcade. 

Sign up for 'Socialisation For City Dogs By SPCA', where professional dog trainer Sunny Tang will share some useful dog training and practical tips; or get crafty with materials such as resin gel, glitter, and dried flowers at the 'Personalised Dog Tag & Coaster Workshop by Messy Jam'. Both events are followed by a dog-friendly brunch at Interval | Farmacy, inclusive of an appetiser, a main dish, and one drink, along with complimentary dog treats for your furry pal. Attendees will also receive complimentary goodie bags from Buddy Bites.

Meanwhile, at the 'SPCA 3-3-3 Rescue Dog Rule Presentation X Your Dream Adoption Date @ Cyberport Arcade', dog trainer Sunny Tag will share adoption insights and practical techniques for a smooth transition when bringing rescue dogs home. Those who are looking to become new pup-parents can also meet and mingle with rescue puppies from the SPCA to find their 'furever' love and put those techniques into practice. The adoption date is free to attend, and walk-ins are welcome. 
Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
Cyberport
Pok Fu Lam
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.