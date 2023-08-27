Time Out says

The Summer Junior Special Agents at Noah’s Ark will keep your little monkeys entertained with a bundle of fun-filled activities, workshops, games, and challenges throughout the summer. From July 22 to August 27, kids can master an excavator while learning about building techniques; become brave firefighters at the experiential camp; take flight at the Little Pilot Training Centre; learn how to be culinary masters by crafting Japanese desserts, and take part in many more educational nature-themed activities. It's the perfect place to be for the whole family this summer.