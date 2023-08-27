Hong Kong
Timeout

Summer Junior Special Agents at Noah's Ark

  • Things to do
  • Noah's Ark Hong Kong, Islands District
  1. Noah's Ark Hong Kong
  2. Noah's Ark Hong Kong
  3. Noah's Ark Hong Kong
The Summer Junior Special Agents at Noah’s Ark will keep your little monkeys entertained with a bundle of fun-filled activities, workshops, games, and challenges throughout the summer. From July 22 to August 27, kids can master an excavator while learning about building techniques; become brave firefighters at the experiential camp; take flight at the Little Pilot Training Centre; learn how to be culinary masters by crafting Japanese desserts, and take part in many more educational nature-themed activities. It's the perfect place to be for the whole family this summer.

Event website:
www.noahsark.com.hk/eng/2023summerevent.jsp
Address:
Noah's Ark Hong Kong
33 Pak Yan Road
Ma Wan
Hong Kong
Transport:
Ferry from Central Pier 2

