Escape the summer heat and experience a world of playful doodles created by London-based artist Hattie Stewart. From now to August 22, explore the whimsical Mirror Room filled with fun cheeky doodles and dance away with adorable giant inflatables under vibrant lights. Then, head over to the Photo Booth to take snapshots with moving doodles in the background (or get creative with your favourite doodle sticker), before indulging in a variety of doodle-inspired ice cream sandwiches and refreshing cups created by local ice cream experts Teemtonefai. Lastly, don't miss your chance to take home exclusive Pacific Place x Hattie Stewart merchandise at the pop-up store and catch live music performances by talented artists including moon tang, Kiri T, Joyce Cheung, and more!