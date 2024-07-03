Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Summerfest @ Wan Chai

  • Things to do
  • Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space, Wan Chai
  • Recommended
Summerfest 2023
Photograph: Courtesy SummerFest Summerfest outdoor market in 2023
Advertising

Time Out says

Get ready for some fun in the sun

The annual SummerFest is back! This year, the annual programme will be held at the Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space from April 5 to July 3, before heading over to the Central Harbourfront Event Space for its second round (dates TBC).

As with previous years, visitors can expect an exciting mix of events and activities spanning from arts and music to outdoor markets and sports. Thematic events will also be held on weekends, public holidays, and specific dates during this period. Together with the A-Maze-ing Harbourfront themed mazes, along with the illuminate! Run Beyond outdoor light installation, everyone is welcome to chill, play, and simply enjoy a great summer by our gorgeous waterfront.

Don't miss highlight events like the Hong Kong Dance Competition 2024, K-Wave Fiesta, Balance Bike Carnival, the Awaken Your Inner Warrior: Fit & Well Festival, Lanka Fest Hong Kong, and many more.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.summerfest.hk/
Address:
Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space
3 Hung Hing Road, Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.