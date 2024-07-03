Time Out says

The annual SummerFest is back! This year, the annual programme will be held at the Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space from April 5 to July 3, before heading over to the Central Harbourfront Event Space for its second round (dates TBC).

As with previous years, visitors can expect an exciting mix of events and activities spanning from arts and music to outdoor markets and sports. Thematic events will also be held on weekends, public holidays, and specific dates during this period. Together with the A-Maze-ing Harbourfront themed mazes, along with the illuminate! Run Beyond outdoor light installation, everyone is welcome to chill, play, and simply enjoy a great summer by our gorgeous waterfront.

Don't miss highlight events like the Hong Kong Dance Competition 2024, K-Wave Fiesta, Balance Bike Carnival, the Awaken Your Inner Warrior: Fit & Well Festival, Lanka Fest Hong Kong, and many more.