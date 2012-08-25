Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sweet & Fun Café

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
sweet & fun cafe
Photograph: Facebook/Sweet & Fun Cafe
Advertising

Time Out says

This tiny spot in Tsim Sha Tsui fills up quickly and is made borderline claustrophobic with a collage-style wallpaper filled with games images and graphics. While it isn’t for the faint-of-heart, it truly is where more serious players go to get their game on. The owner tells us that the café is usually busy with high school students during term breaks and that storytelling adventure Dixit is hands-down the most popular game of choice. There’s no fee to play here – just buy a drink ($40-$50) and you’re in.

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong

Details

Address:
2/F, Katherine House, 53-55 Chatham Road South, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3482 3992
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.