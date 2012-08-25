Sweet & Fun Café

Time Out says

This tiny spot in Tsim Sha Tsui fills up quickly and is made borderline claustrophobic with a collage-style wallpaper filled with games images and graphics. While it isn’t for the faint-of-heart, it truly is where more serious players go to get their game on. The owner tells us that the café is usually busy with high school students during term breaks and that storytelling adventure Dixit is hands-down the most popular game of choice. There’s no fee to play here – just buy a drink ($40-$50) and you’re in.