Sweetmas Market at New Town Plaza

This winter, New Town Plaza is putting on a Sweetmas Market inspired by the winter wonders of the famous Brussels Christmas Market. From November 5 to January 2, 2022, Hongkongers will be able to visit the market and get snap-happy with 'grammable displays like the 'rose planet' merry-go-round, a dreamy Ferris wheel and hot air balloon, a shimmering Christmas tree avenue, a giant pink floral swinging chair and more. Visitors will also be able to browse through a selection of homegrown food and drink brands at the Sweetmas food market, and get their hands on things like homemade jams from Jam Story, baked goods by LY Bakery, chocolate treats from JOL Cacao, festive wine and spirits from Barlove, just to name a few.