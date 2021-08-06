Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Swing into Colour-Popping Summerland

Swing into Colour-Popping Summerland

Citygate Outlets, Tung Chung Until Sunday August 22 2021
Time Out says

To help families beat the heat this summer, Citygate has invited popular local artist Messy Desk to create a dreamy, playful wonderland for the little ones! There are five interactive photo spots in total, each combining Messy Desk's charming characters with classic playground games, like the Rainbow roundabout, Rabbit Planet swing, and the Fuji Man Seesaw. Kids can also try out the Messy Messy, I See You hide and seek interactive game to receive a limited-edition Messy Desk souvenir. The top 10 participants with the highest scores will also receive $300 worth of Citygate Outlets shopping vouchers!

Event website: https://www.citygateoutlets.com.hk/
Venue name: Citygate Outlets
Address: 20 Tat Tung Road, Tung Chung
Hong Kong

