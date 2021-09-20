Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance

Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance

Things to do Tai Hang , Causeway Bay Monday September 20 2021 - Wednesday September 22 2021
Tai Hang Fire Dragon
When it comes to celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival, there are no events bigger than the traditional Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance. To commemorate the victory of warding off the plague and evil spirits, villagers would perform a fire dragon dance through the alleys and streets of Tai Hang with a 67-metre-long dragon made with tens of thousands of incense sticks. This public event is one of the most famous annual rituals in Hong Kong and shines as a testament to the city’s rich cultural traditions.

Event website: http://www.taihangfiredragon.hk/home.html
Venue name: Tai Hang
Address:
Causeway Bay
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
