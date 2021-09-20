When it comes to celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival, there are no events bigger than the traditional Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance. To commemorate the victory of warding off the plague and evil spirits, villagers would perform a fire dragon dance through the alleys and streets of Tai Hang with a 67-metre-long dragon made with tens of thousands of incense sticks. This public event is one of the most famous annual rituals in Hong Kong and shines as a testament to the city’s rich cultural traditions.