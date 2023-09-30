Hong Kong
Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance 2023

  • Things to do
  • Tai Hang, Causeway Bay
  • Recommended
Tai Hang Fire Dragon
Photograph: Shutterstock
When it comes to celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival, no event is grander than the traditional Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance. This cherished tradition is making a comeback this year, having been cancelled for three years due to the pandemic. It serves as a commemoration of the triumph over the plague and evil spirits. Villagers take part in an awe-inspiring fire dragon dance, parading through the alleys and streets of Tai Hang. The magnificent dragon, spanning a remarkable length of 67 metres, is meticulously crafted using tens of thousands of incense sticks.

From September 28 to 29, between 8.15pm to 10.30pm, and from 8.15pm to 10pm on the final day, September 30, you can attend the public event in Tai Hang. This event offers the opportunity to witness one of Hong Kong's most renowned annual rituals, serving as a shining testament to the city's vibrant cultural traditions.

Details

Event website:
www.taihangfiredragon.hk/home.html
Address:
Tai Hang
Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
8.15pm-10.30pm

Dates and times

20:15Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance 2023Tai Hang
