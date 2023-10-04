Time Out says

The Tai Hang Fire Dragon Heritage Centre opened in 2022 as a way to preserve and honour the heritage of the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance. Housed inside a three-story historic building – once known as the Hung Shing Yi Hok, a school founded by Hong Kong Confucian Society in 1909 – the centre features an exhibition area on the ground floor to showcase the craft and history of fire dragon-making; a social enterprise restaurant offering a blend of modern and Hakka dishes on the first floor; and a multi-functional space on the second floor for workshops, talks, and other activities.