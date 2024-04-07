Time Out says

Charge up on flower power as Tai Kwun In Bloom returns to the Parade Ground from April 4 to 7. Bursting with colours, this year's event features a handful of local, eco-conscious brands offering an array of botanical-inspired treasures for all nature lovers alike. Explore handmade instruments and jewellery crafted from seeds, indulge in small bites and beverages made with produce from local farms, and snap a pic at the stunning photo spots adorned with preserved and real flowers.

Plant enthusiasts can also 'adopt' a plant home after the event is over and head to the Parade Ground from 11am to 1pm on April 8 to bring home a stunning bouquet. The plants are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so get there early!