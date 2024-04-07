Hong Kong
Timeout

Tai Kwun In Bloom 2024

  • Things to do
  • Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art, Central
  • Recommended
  1. Tai Kwun In Bloom 2024
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  2. Tai Kwun In Bloom 2024
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  3. Tai Kwun In Bloom 2024
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  4. Tai Kwun In Bloom 2024
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  5. Tai Kwun In Bloom 2024
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  6. Tai Kwun In Bloom 2024
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  7. Tai Kwun In Bloom 2024
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
Charge up on flower power as Tai Kwun In Bloom returns to the Parade Ground from April 4 to 7. Bursting with colours, this year's event features a handful of local, eco-conscious brands offering an array of botanical-inspired treasures for all nature lovers alike. Explore handmade instruments and jewellery crafted from seeds, indulge in small bites and beverages made with produce from local farms, and snap a pic at the stunning photo spots adorned with preserved and real flowers.

Plant enthusiasts can also 'adopt' a plant home after the event is over and head to the Parade Ground from 11am to 1pm on April 8 to bring home a stunning bouquet. The plants are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so get there early!

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.taikwun.hk/en
Address:
Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
10 Hollywood Road
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

