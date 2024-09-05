Subscribe
Tai O Fei Mao Li lantern fest 2020
Photograph: Courtesy Tai O Fei Mao Li
  • Tai O Fishing Village, Tai O
Tai O Lantern Festival 2024

Tai O art community group, Tai O Fei Mao Li, is back to bring city dwellers a glistening Mid-Autumn Festival as the annual Tai O Lantern Festival returns. Lighting up the streets of the fishing village, the festival features a colourful array of handmade lanterns all made and decorated by Tai O locals and volunteers. The lanterns will lit up every evening around 6.30pm from now to September 22. 

If you do decide to visit, please be reminded not to disturb the local villagers and be respectful of their privacy and property. Stay up to date with the latest arrangements on Tai O Fei Mao Li's official Facebook page.

Details

Event website:
www.facebook.com/TAIOFEIMAOLI
Address
Tai O Fishing Village
Tai O, Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Transport:
Tung Chung MTR station.

Dates and times

