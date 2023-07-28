Takumi Hoshi at WooBar

Time Out says

On July 27 and 28, mixologist Takumi Hoshi – former head mixologist of Speak Low in Shanghai (ranked number 50 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022) – will be making his appearance at Woobar in W Hotel. As part of his guest shift in Hong Kong, Hoshi will be shaking up artisanal cocktails from a secret menu created exclusively for Woobar’s customers.



Reserve your spot to this guest shift by purchasing your tickets on W Hotel’s e-shop.