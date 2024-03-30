Hong Kong
Tales of The Macallan Volume II - A Journey to Mastery

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
Explore the origins of the Scottish whisky brand during the arts festival

This March, The Macallan presents a pop-up exhibition at Art Basel Hong Kong, unveiling the brand’s latest Tales of The Macallan series in honour of its 200th anniversary. The newest release in this special series is a limited-edition single malt whisky paying homage to its founder, Alexander Reid, commemorating his journey from teacher to whisky master that culminated in the establishment of The Macallan distillery in 1824. 

During the pop-up event, visitors can view Tales of The Macallan Volume II presented in an artisan Lalique crystal decanter adorned with illustrations, crafted by renowned British illustrator Andrew Davidson. Each bottle is housed in an exquisite 800-page leather-bound almanack depicting imagery from Reid’s era. This exclusive series comprises only 344 decanters, with just 10 available in Hong Kong.

As part of their collaboration for the brand’s 200th anniversary, The Macallan’s Art Basel pop-up showcases Davidson’s illustrations in an immersive setting. Guests can explore and discover more about Reid’s transformation from teacher to farmer to distiller.

'Tales of The Macallan Volume II - A Journey to Mastery' is accessible to all Art Basel attendees until March 30, from 12 pm to 8 pm.

Details

Address:
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

