This powerful series of events is back for its eighth year running, with 10 speakers in this edition who will explore how ideas can collide, merge, and continuously shape our community. We’re most excited to see Hong Kong’s Olympian swimmer Camille Cheng speak about using an Olympic mindset to empower life; Sophia Hotung and Jessica Chan advocating for inclusivity with both invisible and visible disabilities; clinical psychologist professor Paul Wong on preventing suicide in vulnerable communities; voice actor Angeline Yu on why Cantonese is worth preserving, and more.

Head on over to the Xiqu Centre on Friday, December 6, for a day of thought-provoking talks that are sure to leave you wanting to change the world afterwards. There will also be time to experience a fair and do some networking as part of the day’s schedule. Tickets are on sale for $600, and will grant access to all the TEDxTinHau Women talks.