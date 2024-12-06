Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
TedxTinHau Women
Photograph: Facebook / TEDxTinHauWomen
  • Things to do, Talks and lectures
  • Xiqu Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui

TEDxTinHau Women 2024

Thanks for coming to my TED talk

Buy ticket
Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

This powerful series of events is back for its eighth year running, with 10 speakers in this edition who will explore how ideas can collide, merge, and continuously shape our community. We’re most excited to see Hong Kong’s Olympian swimmer Camille Cheng speak about using an Olympic mindset to empower life; Sophia Hotung and Jessica Chan advocating for inclusivity with both invisible and visible disabilities; clinical psychologist professor Paul Wong on preventing suicide in vulnerable communities; voice actor Angeline Yu on why Cantonese is worth preserving, and more.

Head on over to the Xiqu Centre on Friday, December 6, for a day of thought-provoking talks that are sure to leave you wanting to change the world afterwards. There will also be time to experience a fair and do some networking as part of the day’s schedule. Tickets are on sale for $600, and will grant access to all the TEDxTinHau Women talks.

Details

Event website:
tedxtinhauwomencom.wordpress.com/
Address
Xiqu Centre
88 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.