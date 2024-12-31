Teemtonefai and Stranger Things collaboration

Stranger Things fans, this one’s for you. Local artisan ice cream vendor Teemtonefai has collaborated with the popular Netflix series to recreate the show’s fictional ice cream store, Scoops Ahoy. From now until December 31, head to this special pop-up shop in Hysan Place to delight in time-limited ice cream flavours like mango black pepper sorbet, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, and strawberry balsamic – available in cups, waffle cones decorated with sprinkles, or in a banana split topped with whipped cream and Maraschino cherries. Additionally, customers can get their hands on exclusive Teemtonefai and Scoops Ahoy merch like t-shirts, mugs, and more.