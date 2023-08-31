Hong Kong
Teletubbies Hi and Seek @ Yoho Mall

  • Things to do
  • Yoho Mall, Yuen Long
Yoho Mall
Photograph: Courtesy Yoho Mall
Time Out says

Head on a summer adventure as the beloved Teletubbies bring their magical island to Yoho Mall I from now to August 31. Explore the Teletubbies Hi and Seek-themed installation, where you can play hide-and-seek with Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po! Venture through the Jumbo Magical Island and catch the life-sized Tubbies (almost three metres tall) hiding among different sceneries. Once you've found them all, meet them at the 4.5-metre-tall Rainbow Fantasia Stage and the Colorful Light Tunnel to channel your inner ballerina and dance together. The hide-and-seek game extends to YOHO Mall II, where up to 60 hidden Teletubbies in various poses and costumes are waiting to be discovered.

Details

Address:
Yoho Mall
9 Yuen Lung Street, Yuen Long
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

