Teletubbies Hi and Seek @ Yoho Mall

Head on a summer adventure as the beloved Teletubbies bring their magical island to Yoho Mall I from now to August 31. Explore the Teletubbies Hi and Seek-themed installation, where you can play hide-and-seek with Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po! Venture through the Jumbo Magical Island and catch the life-sized Tubbies (almost three metres tall) hiding among different sceneries. Once you've found them all, meet them at the 4.5-metre-tall Rainbow Fantasia Stage and the Colorful Light Tunnel to channel your inner ballerina and dance together. The hide-and-seek game extends to YOHO Mall II, where up to 60 hidden Teletubbies in various poses and costumes are waiting to be discovered.