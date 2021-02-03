Telford Plaza x Maritime Square CNY Fair

Telford Plaza and Maritime Square join hands to present unique CNY fair now until February 28. Offering something for everyone, from traditional festive delicacies and homemade treats, the market will be a great place for a festive shopping spree with friends and family. At both malls, there is also a wide selection of floral ornaments such as CNY plants, Valentine’s flowers, and preserved flowers to turn up the festive vibe, as well as the latest CNY-themed anime goodies from Sumikko Gurashi, Crayon Shin-chan, and Snoopy, perfect as heart-warming New Year gifts this year!