Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Terroirs by LQV’s wine-tasting experience

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Terroirs by LQV, Central
terroirs by lqv wine tasting
Photograph: Courtesy Terroirs by LQV
Advertising

Time Out says

This November, oenophiles should not miss out on Terroirs by LQV’s new French wine dining experience. From November 15 to 30, the French wine bar offers a five-course pairing menu ($746) with a series of distinctive wines from various French regions. As diners enjoy classic French dishes such as époisse cheese gougères, homemade pâté en croûte, beef bourguignon, artisan cheeses, and more, the menu will provide pairings of quality French wines from regions such as Bourgogne, Champagne, the Loire Valley, as well as a mystery region. Reserve your spots for the wine-pairing dinner on Terroirs by LQV’s website.

Details

Address:
Terroirs by LQV
3/F, 1 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
terroirs@lqv.fr.

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.