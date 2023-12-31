Terroirs by LQV’s wine-tasting experience

Time Out says

This November, oenophiles should not miss out on Terroirs by LQV’s new French wine dining experience. From November 15 to 30, the French wine bar offers a five-course pairing menu ($746) with a series of distinctive wines from various French regions. As diners enjoy classic French dishes such as époisse cheese gougères, homemade pâté en croûte, beef bourguignon, artisan cheeses, and more, the menu will provide pairings of quality French wines from regions such as Bourgogne, Champagne, the Loire Valley, as well as a mystery region. Reserve your spots for the wine-pairing dinner on Terroirs by LQV’s website.