From now to April 18, head down to Lee Tung Avenue in Wan Chai to check out the Tesla Cybertruck on display. With a futuristic Back to the Future-vibe, this electric vehicle combines the utility of a truck with the performance of a sports car to provide maximum durability and versatility that's built for any planet – including Mars.

Aside from checking out the Cybertruck, visitors can also take part in green workshops and educational tours to learn about energy conservation and sustainability, from upcycling to bonsai art and more. All workshops are free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.