Tesla Cybertruck Hong Kong display

  • Things to do
  • Lee Tung Avenue, Wan Chai
  1. Cybertruck Hong Kong
  2. Cybertruck Hong Kong
From now to April 18, head down to Lee Tung Avenue in Wan Chai to check out the Tesla Cybertruck on display. With a futuristic Back to the Future-vibe, this electric vehicle combines the utility of a truck with the performance of a sports car to provide maximum durability and versatility that's built for any planet – including Mars.

Aside from checking out the Cybertruck, visitors can also take part in green workshops and educational tours to learn about energy conservation and sustainability, from upcycling to bonsai art and more. All workshops are free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

Details

Address:
Lee Tung Avenue
200 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai
Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

