Time Out says

Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and flavours of Thailand as Lan Kwai Fong turns into a mini-Thailand for the inaugural Thai Select Carnival 2023. Taking place on April 22, this exciting event offers a full day and evening of cultural performances, including traditional song and dance, Muay Thai demonstrations, and a water blessing ceremony. Visitors can also sample some of the best Thai street food in Hong Kong, from mango sticky rice to grilled satay skewers; and browse through over 30 curated Thai brands showcasing health and wellness products, travel services, and more. Don't miss out on the Thai dress contest and lucky draw, with prizes ranging from organic lemongrass lotion to a luxury hotel stay in Phuket. Entry is free and open to the public, so bring your family and friends to experience the vibrant culture and warm hospitality of Thailand.