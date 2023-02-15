Time Out says

The 30th Green Power Hike 2023 is now open for registration! Held in both a Physical Hike and Virtual Hike format, the event welcomes individuals and teams to hike and soak up Hong Kong's beautiful natural scenery while adopting the 'Leave-No-Trace' concept by taking their own rubbish away, recycling the rubbish, and reducing resource use.

The Physical Hike will take place on January 14, 2023 (registration ends on Dec 27), with three routes available that will take participants either from The Peak to Big Wave Bay (50km; 13 hours), Tai Tam Country Park Barbecue Area 2 to Big Wave Bay (25km; 8 hours), or the Aberdeen Country Park P.H.A.B. Barbecue Site to The Hong Kong Girl Guides Association Sandilands Centre (10km; 4 hours). The kick-off times are different depending on your route and category, so be sure to check when your hike starts!

For the Virtual Hike, participants are free to complete the same routes as the Physical Hike in one go within the designated time limit (see above), or choose their own route and distance – to be completed in one or separate trips between Jan 16 and Feb 15, 2023 – among the eight sections of the Hong Kong Trail. Enrollment for the Virtual Hike ends on Feb 13, 2023, visit greenpowerhike.hk for more details about the event.