the academy by simon rogan
Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong Kong
  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Rosewood Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui

The Academy by Simon Rogan at Rosewood Hong Kong

Time Out says

This September, Rosewood Hong Kong teams up with internationally renowned British chef Simon Rogan to hold two exclusive collaborative dinners. These dinners will spotlight young chefs from the International Culinary Institute (ICI) – an initiative created in partnership with Hong Kong’s Vocational Training Council (VTC) to nurture new talents in the hospitality and tourism industry –  and apprentices from Academy by Simon Rogan, the British chef’s culinary course for aspiring young chefs.

During the dinners, the Academy apprentices and ICI students will team up to showcase a six-course tasting menu at Botanical Kitchen, the hotel’s newest event space. Customers can expect to enjoy cured chalk stream trout and roe on toasted rye, three yellow chicken with potato terrine, cucumber and tomato pâte de fruits, and others. Book your tables for this exclusive dining event on Rosewood Hong Kong’s website.

Details

Event website:
www.rosewoodhkshop.com/products/academy-by-simon-rogan-apprentices-x-international-culinary-institute-students-collaboration-dinner
Address
Rosewood Hong Kong
Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

