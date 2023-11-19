Hong Kong
Timeout

The Art of Mixology at The St. Regis Bar Macao

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • The St. Regis Macao, Cotai
  1. the st regis macao bar
    Photograph: Courtesy The St. Regis Macao
  2. Atsushi Suzuki the bellwood
    Photograph: Courtesy The St. Regis Macao
  3. Hope & Sesame Andrew Ho Bastine Ciocca
    Photograph: Courtesy The St. Regis Macao
  4. Night Hawk Peter Chua Chuan
    Photograph: Courtesy The St. Regis Macao
  5. Three X Co David Hans Danny Choo
    Photograph: Courtesy The St. Regis Macao
The hotel bar marks its third anniversary by inviting a stellar lineup of bartenders to create cocktails

This month, The St. Regis Bar Macao celebrates its third anniversary over three days by inviting talented bartenders from all across Asia to craft creative cocktails. On November 17, the bar will invite Atsushi Suzuki, founder of Tokyo’s The Bellwood, to shake up a range of his signature cocktails. Along with Suzuki’s creations, The St. Regis Bar Macao’s resident musician Aaron Lo and vocalist Winnie Lam will perform jazz tunes inspired by popular Japanese music.

The following day on November 18, Peter Chua and Chuan from Singapore’s Night Hawk, as well as Andrew Ho and Bastine Ciocca of Guangzhou’s Hope & Sesame, will be behind the hotel bar as they stir up some of their most popular creations, while vocalist Jandira Silva will deliver a jazzy atmosphere. On the final day of celebrations (November 19), the hotel bar brings in David Hans and Danny Choo of Kuala Lumpur’s Three X Co to create Oriental-inspired cocktails which taps into their childhood memories. Additionally, The St. Regis Bar Macao’s resident musician Aaron will perform jazz renditions of well-loved Malaysian tunes.

Find more information by visiting The St. Regis Bar’s website and reserve your spots for the guest shifts by emailing The St. Regis Bar Macao at diningreservation.macao@stregis.com

Details

Event website:
www.thestregisbarmacao.com/specials
Address:
The St. Regis Macao
The Londoner Macao, Estrada do Istmo s/n, Cotai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

